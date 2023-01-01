Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Increases By 29.1%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the November 30th total of 782,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 7.6 %
APTO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 389,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,055. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Further Reading
