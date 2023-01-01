Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Increases By 29.1%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the November 30th total of 782,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

APTO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 389,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,055. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 319,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59,575 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

