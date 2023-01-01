Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Increases By 26.2%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BOSC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,953. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Rating ) by 22,141.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

