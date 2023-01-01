Short Interest in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Declines By 24.5%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,540,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 29,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Bilibili Trading Down 2.5 %

BILI traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $23.69. 6,127,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,561,782. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 4.2% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 13.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 49.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Bilibili

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut their target price on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark cut their target price on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.35.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

