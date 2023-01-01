Short Interest in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Declines By 19.6%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,700 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 351,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

CANF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 213,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,988. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.55. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

