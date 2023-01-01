Short Interest in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW) Grows By 43.8%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CPARW remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Partners Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPARW. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 350,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82,088 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 561.9% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 841,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 714,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 128.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 140,848 shares in the last quarter.

