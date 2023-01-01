Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Drops By 45.7%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the November 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th.

IMOS opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $779.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.98. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $37.76.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.99 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 18.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,824,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

