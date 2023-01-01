Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Declines By 20.0%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLZNY remained flat at $16.00 during trading hours on Friday. 87 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. Clariant has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clariant from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Clariant from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Featured Stories

