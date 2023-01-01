Short Interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Declines By 26.8%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,400 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 892,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGNT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 16.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. 973,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,733. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $16.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

