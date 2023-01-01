Short Interest in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Rises By 16.9%

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

CAG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $38.70. 3,533,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,139. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 87,089 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.