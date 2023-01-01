Short Interest in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Declines By 20.0%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

East Resources Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.16. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,122. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East Resources Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

