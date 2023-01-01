Short Interest in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Decreases By 23.8%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Edap Tms by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Edap Tms by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Edap Tms by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Edap Tms Trading Down 0.3 %

About Edap Tms

Shares of Edap Tms stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,667. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $385.36 million, a PE ratio of 96.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $11.53.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

