Short Interest in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Increases By 45.7%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the November 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

EBS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.81. 700,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,378. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.17 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBS. Cowen cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

