Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Rises By 41.1%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the November 30th total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,357.0 days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTF remained flat at $22.00 during midday trading on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

