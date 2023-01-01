Short Interest in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Decreases By 19.1%

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of European Wax Center stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 168,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,481. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $791.20 million, a PE ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.39. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

