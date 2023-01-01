Short Interest in FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Decreases By 30.8%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

FLYLF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,355. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

