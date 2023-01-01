Short Interest in FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Decreases By 30.8%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %
FLYLF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,355. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (FLYLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.