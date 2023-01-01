Short Interest in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Increases By 43.2%

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Forum Merger IV Stock Performance

FMIV remained flat at $10.03 during midday trading on Friday. 40,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,251. Forum Merger IV has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forum Merger IV

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMIV. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 349,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 181,286 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 824,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 74,892 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger IV Company Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

