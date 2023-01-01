Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Drops By 31.3%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Down 3.7 %

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 95,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,433. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 360.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 37,162 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

