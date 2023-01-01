Short Interest in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expands By 16.0%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 330,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of GTY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. 262,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,132. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 49.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 110.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

