Short Interest in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expands By 16.0%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 330,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.
Shares of GTY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. 262,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,132. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 49.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 110.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.
