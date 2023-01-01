Short Interest in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Expands By 19.3%

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 649.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:GWRS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,747. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $316.99 million, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.37%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

