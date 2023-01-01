Short Interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Increases By 20.0%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 323,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GP. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

Shares of GP stock remained flat at $1.73 during trading hours on Friday. 180,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,466. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.08. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 54.59% and a negative net margin of 84.03%. The company had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

