Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Expands By 30.9%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,900 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 260,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a 84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCHEF remained flat at $1.92 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $1.93.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates self-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

