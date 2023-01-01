Short Interest in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Expands By 15.2%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,900 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 721,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HI stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 520,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,010. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,490,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,384,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,562,000 after buying an additional 150,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after buying an additional 98,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,214,000 after buying an additional 73,940 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after buying an additional 203,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

