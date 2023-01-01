Short Interest in Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Decreases By 16.0%

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 194.0 days.

HCXLF stock remained flat at $11.61 during midday trading on Friday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCXLF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($14.78) to GBX 1,331 ($16.06) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.95) to GBX 1,015 ($12.25) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.16) to GBX 975 ($11.77) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Investec cut shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.86) to GBX 930 ($11.22) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

