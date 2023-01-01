Short Interest in Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Declines By 33.1%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,119,200 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the November 30th total of 1,673,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 486.6 days.

HMCBF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.48. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HMCBF shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

