Short Interest in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Increases By 16.1%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 229,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of HY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 41,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,816. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $428.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 48.67%. The business had revenue of $840.10 million for the quarter.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 28.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

