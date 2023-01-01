Short Interest in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Grows By 21.2%

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SUSC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 181,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,712. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,152,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

