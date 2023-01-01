Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Decreases By 45.9%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the November 30th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 62.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 214.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 40.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

ITRN stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $27.52.

Ituran Location and Control Cuts Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

