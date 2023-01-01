Short Interest in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Expands By 18.9%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Stock Performance

JUGG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,265. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JUGG. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 30.6% in the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 264,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,952 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 577,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 56,630 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 249,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 125,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Company Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

