Short Interest in Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Decreases By 43.8%

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the November 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Investec raised shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KIROY traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68.
About Kumba Iron Ore
Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kumba Iron Ore (KIROY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.