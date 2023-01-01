Short Interest in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Decreases By 28.3%

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $13.81.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
