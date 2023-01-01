Short Interest in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Decreases By 28.3%

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $13.81.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

