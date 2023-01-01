Short Interest in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Grows By 27.2%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 857,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 388,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvve from $16.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Nuvve Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of Nuvve stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,897. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.36. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvve

Nuvve ( NASDAQ:NVVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 1,412.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nuvve during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvve during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

See Also

