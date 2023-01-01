Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Increases By 20.0%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 950 ($11.47) to GBX 890 ($10.74) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.69) to GBX 1,060 ($12.79) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($12.91) to GBX 1,050 ($12.67) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. 676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. Pennon Group has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $32.60.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Featured Stories

