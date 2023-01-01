Short Interest in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Expands By 21.7%

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,059. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

