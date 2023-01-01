Short Interest in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Expands By 21.7%

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,059. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
