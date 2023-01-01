Short Interest in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Increases By 19.1%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,355,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 2,173,671 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 1,059,216 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Poseida Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 754,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,203. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $455.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Poseida Therapeutics

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

