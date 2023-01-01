Short Interest in Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Expands By 27.8%

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,407,700 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 2,666,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Precious Shipping Public Stock Performance

Shares of Precious Shipping Public stock remained flat at 0.49 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.54. Precious Shipping Public has a 1-year low of 0.49 and a 1-year high of 0.49.

Get Precious Shipping Public alerts:

Precious Shipping Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp-shipping basis worldwide. It is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as in marine transportation. The company's cargoes primarily handle cement, agricultural products, steel, fertilizers, ore and concentrates, coal, logs, and other items.

Receive News & Ratings for Precious Shipping Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precious Shipping Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.