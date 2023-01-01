Short Interest in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Rises By 19.9%

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 150,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFHD. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Professional in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Professional by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Professional in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Professional by 585.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Professional Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PFHD traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $27.74. 43,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,900. Professional has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $383.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.18.

About Professional

Professional ( NASDAQ:PFHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. Professional had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Professional will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

