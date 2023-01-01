Short Interest in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Increases By 35.6%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,588,800 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the November 30th total of 1,171,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,888.0 days.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance
Shares of PBSFF stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PBSFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.