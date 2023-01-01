Short Interest in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Increases By 35.6%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,588,800 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the November 30th total of 1,171,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,888.0 days.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

Shares of PBSFF stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

