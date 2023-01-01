Short Interest in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Increases By 18.1%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Qualigen Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Qualigen Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLGN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 49,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,698. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.44.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 361.16% and a negative return on equity of 103.59%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualigen Therapeutics will post -5.02 EPS for the current year.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

