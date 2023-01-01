Short Interest in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Rises By 30.0%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 234,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Qutoutiao Trading Up 1.2 %

QTT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.69. 37,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,772. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. Qutoutiao has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qutoutiao stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Qutoutiao worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.