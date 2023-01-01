Short Interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Increases By 26.8%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,100 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 243,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Recon Technology Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of RCON stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 344,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,713. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Recon Technology
Recon Technology Company Profile
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
Featured Articles
