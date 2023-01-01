Short Interest in Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Increases By 26.9%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 111,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCRT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Recruiter.com Group by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 278,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 82,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Recruiter.com Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Recruiter.com Group by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCRT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.42. 78,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.72. Recruiter.com Group has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

Recruiter.com Group ( NASDAQ:RCRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. Recruiter.com Group had a negative net margin of 57.72% and a negative return on equity of 129.09%.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

