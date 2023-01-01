Short Interest in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Drops By 21.6%

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.03. 757,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,568. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

ROIC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,090,000 after acquiring an additional 787,907 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after acquiring an additional 709,067 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,362,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.