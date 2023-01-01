Short Interest in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Drops By 21.6%

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.03. 757,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,568. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $20.09.
Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.
In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,090,000 after acquiring an additional 787,907 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after acquiring an additional 709,067 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,362,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.
