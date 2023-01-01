Short Interest in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW) Rises By 28.9%

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Satellogic Stock Performance

Shares of Satellogic stock remained flat at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. Satellogic has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Get Satellogic alerts:

Institutional Trading of Satellogic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SATLW. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,429,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.