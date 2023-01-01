Short Interest in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Grows By 29.3%

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $616,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 911,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after purchasing an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,018,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 525,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 347,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $21.58. 405,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $32.31.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

