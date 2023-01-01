Short Interest in Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Increases By 23.1%

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Down 0.4 %

SGAPY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.10. 63,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,809. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Singapore Telecommunications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1797 per share. This represents a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; integrated information and communications technology solutions, such as cloud computing, multi-access edge computing, software-defined network, and digital solutions; fund management services to enterprise customers.

