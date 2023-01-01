Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Rises By 28.9%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,600 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director B. Luke Weil acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 602,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,514.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director B. Luke Weil bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 602,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,514.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 116,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $53,409.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,035.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 353,831 shares of company stock valued at $227,240 over the last three months. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Stryve Foods in the second quarter worth about $32,000. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryve Foods by 156.3% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNAX stock remained flat at $0.73 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 197,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. Stryve Foods has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 140.87% and a negative net margin of 129.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryve Foods will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stryve Foods to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

