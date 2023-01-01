Short Interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Grows By 32.8%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,610,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the November 30th total of 21,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

TME traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. 5,425,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,999,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading

