Short Interest in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Decreases By 25.8%

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 239,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,715,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 22,412 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Tiptree by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 681,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tiptree by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tiptree by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 385,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Tiptree Price Performance

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 61,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,089. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $15.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tiptree’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.