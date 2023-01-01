Short Interest in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Increases By 20.8%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 295,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Virios Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Virios Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VIRI opened at $0.24 on Friday. Virios Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $9.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virios Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

