Short Interest in WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Decreases By 24.2%

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 375.0 days.

WithSecure Oyj Stock Performance

WithSecure Oyj stock remained flat at 1.42 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 1.44 and a 200-day moving average of 2.07. WithSecure Oyj has a 12 month low of 1.42 and a 12 month high of 6.42.

Get WithSecure Oyj alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of WithSecure Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About WithSecure Oyj

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WithSecure Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WithSecure Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.